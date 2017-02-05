Homeland Security seemed eager to obey judge’s order. Here’s why.

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:14 Why grow organic?

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban