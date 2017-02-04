Watch for these potential side effects in drug Trump reportedly takes for hair loss

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return Pause

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

2:49 Rafters and kayakers: Here's a sneak peek at the next big Boise River wave

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:25 Watch Aleksa Davis' champion skydive team in action

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze