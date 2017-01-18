Supreme Court appears of two minds on whether trademark rejection limits free speech

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010) Pause

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

1:48 No. 15 Boise State gymnastics boasts deep roster with high goals

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

1:33 Democrats seek rural teacher recruitment