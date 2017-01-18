A gynecologist reached for the wrong liquid during an exam -- and...

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality Pause

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

1:37 James Reid, on Boise State's second half vs. New Mexico

2:08 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us