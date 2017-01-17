Now look who’s contradicting Trump: Zinke is latest cabinet pick with a different view

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

1:25 Lt. Gov. Brad Little on new Idaho cybersecurity measures

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us