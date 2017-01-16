Women have many motivations for DC inauguration protest

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

3:46 House members react to first week drama

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

2:08 Boise State basketball digs itself a hole too big to climb out of