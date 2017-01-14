Does this website make it too easy to find someone?

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

3:17 Mat Erpelding's 'exciting accident'

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:28 Why is it hard to win at Fresno State?

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow