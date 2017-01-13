For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

3:07 Boise County coroner recalls being buried alive by snow coming off roof

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

2:34 Trace the route of the August 2017 solar eclipse