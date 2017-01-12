These were the last Cubans to enter the U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ended

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:51 Mattis, Trump's pick for defense secretary, talks about 'reality of what we deal with with Mr. Putin'

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

2:34 Trace the route of the August 2017 solar eclipse

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:59 Idaho Democrats on Otter budget

1:43 "Every game you go on the road, it's a crusade"