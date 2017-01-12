NYPD captain apologizes for rape comments following outrage

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:59 Idaho Democrats on Otter budget

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

0:23 Water piles up on streets in the Boise Bench

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery