Pot advocates see some hope in Sessions’ vague answers on marijuana

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:07 Clearing snow, ice from Boise storm drains

0:34 Connector rollover nearly goes off overpass

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

1:05 Carport collapses at Boise apartment complex

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed