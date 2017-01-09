College football title game ref steals the show with his muscular arms

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says Pause

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:40 Flooding at Boise's Trail Wind Elementary

11:22 Bryan Harsin meets with the media for postseason press conference

1:07 Clearing snow, ice from Boise storm drains

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather