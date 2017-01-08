Millions watch Georgia Tech swim team do laps in the snow – in its Speedos

The Georgia Tech swim team had its Speedos and swimming caps, so it wasn’t going to let the fact that the water was frozen stop it from having a good time.
The Yellow Jackets were snowbound at their hotel in Christiansburg, Virginia, on Saturday after their meet at Virginia Tech was canceled due to bad weather. A few of the swimmers made the most of it by getting in some laps in the fresh snow – wearing only their Speedos and swimming caps.
The fun was captured on video by freshman Aidan Pastel and shared on Facebook by Georgia Tech. The video quickly went viral and had been viewed more than 3 million times by noon Sunday. The school said it was its most viewed and liked post ever.
