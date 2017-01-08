Hero shields mother of two from Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail Pause

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:54 Richard's opens at Inn at 500 Capitol

2:11 Leon Rice is impressed by his team's resolve

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather