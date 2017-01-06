Giant Prozac pill now holds the ashes of Carrie Fisher, noted mental health advocate

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content) Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:46 Animation of the solar eclipse path through Idaho

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport