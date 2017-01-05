Unconscious man ‘literally being hung by his neck’ from chairlift cut down by rescuer

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:33 When homes associations go bad

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman