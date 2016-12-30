Are you sitting while you read this? STAND UP! Especially if you're a man

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship Pause

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:25 Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver