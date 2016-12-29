Uber driver reports suspicious behavior. His passengers now face child sex charges.

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:48 Watch Santa ski at Tamarack

1:37 Bare Meridian ground becomes a substation, then a park, then a building in this CGI-enhanced drone video

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery