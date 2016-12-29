Trump trade war casualties could include 5 million U.S. jobs

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

0:48 Watch Santa ski at Tamarack

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:37 Bare Meridian ground becomes a substation, then a park, then a building in this CGI-enhanced drone video

2:08 Leon Rice believes Boise State was as prepared as possible to play Utah State. It appears he was right.

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking