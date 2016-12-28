The worst red-light runners in 2016

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.
A somber President Obama spoke about the Dallas shootings from Warsaw, Poland on July 8, calling it "a wrenching reminder" of the service that police officers give to their communities, while adding that the availability of powerful weapons "makes attacks like these more deadly and more tragic." The president is in Poland for the NATO summit.

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured a unique time-lapse movie of the Galilean satellites in motion about Jupiter. The movie begins on June 12th with Juno 10 million miles from Jupiter, and ends on June 29th, 3 million miles distant. The innermost moon is volcanic Io. The next moon in line is the ice-crusted ocean world Europa, followed by massive Ganymede. The last moon is heavily cratered Callisto. Galileo observed these moons to change position with respect to Jupiter over the course of a few nights. From this observation he realized that the moons were orbiting mighty Jupiter, a truth that forever changed humanity's understanding of our place in the cosmos. Earth was not the center of the Universe. For the first time in history, we look upon these moons as they orbit Jupiter and share in Galileo’s revelation.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in Oregon released this time-synched video of aerial footage and video recorded from inside the truck of several people who attempted to evade authorities after taking over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum driving the pickup, with Ammon Bundy, Shawna Cox and a young woman in the back of the pickup.

