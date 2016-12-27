Donald Trump names former Bush official to cybersecurity post

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more