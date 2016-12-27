Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, has died after suffering a heart attack last week, a spokesman announced Tuesday. She was 60.
Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd confirmed the death in a statement released by spokesman Simon Halls.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” according to the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher had a heart attack while flying to Los Angeles from London last Friday, and was rushed off the plane to a nearby hospital, according to People.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
