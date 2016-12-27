Want to retire abroad? Consider these 10 locations

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement Pause

0:35 Grizzly bear released after being captured for killing chickens

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

1:38 Boise State's McNichols headed to the NFL: 'I'm ready to go to the next level'

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

2:10 Winter driving tips for motorists heading to higher elevations