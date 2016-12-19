This will warm your heart: three Sikh men bhangra dancing while shoveling snow

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season Pause

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

0:29 Idaho lost to Colorado St. in bowling – but here are 2 Vandal strikes.

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement