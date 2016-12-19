‘A dog is a dog.’ Canadian judge refuses to treat dogs as children in divorce case

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place' Pause

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement