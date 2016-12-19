The story behind the beautiful way a mom told her sons the truth about Santa

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter