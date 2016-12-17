Don’t do this if your TV’s broken and you really need to watch Netflix

Two Florida community college students were jailed this past week after police say they ripped out the dorm gym’s 42-inch television and replaced it with a broken TV so they could watch Netflix.
Joshua Sandberg, 26, and Hichem Skhiri, 21, were arrested Monday on suspicion of felony theft that took place at Lagoon Landing, Florida Keys Community College’ on-campus housing on Stock Island.
They were only borrowing the TV, Sandberg told police before both were hauled to the Monroe County jail on Stock Island.
“They wanted to watch Netflix and he planned on returning it before the next semester began,” Key West Police Officer Fred Carter Sims wrote in his arrest report. “He said he used a drill to help remove the TV from the mount.”
A school official would not answer questions about the students, including whether either faces expulsion from school or eviction from the dorm.
“We do not comment about student disciplinary matters,” spokeswoman Amber Ernst-Leonard said Friday.
The Sony 42-inch TV, valued at $700, was found in Sandberg’s room. His broken TV was found installed in the gym.
Erika Heffernan, director of student housing, was the first to notice the missing TV when she was doing a routine check Dec. 10 and noticed the gym’s TV was broken, police said.
Surveillance video shows the two students removing the Sony TV from the wall mount and then returning a short time later with another TV they installed in its place.
Both were released from jail the day after their arrests without having to post bond. Skhiri is a foreign national exchange student from Tunisia. Sandberg is from Boca Raton.
