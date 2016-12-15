Battle of the office supplies: NFL fans mock Thursday night ‘color rush’ uniforms

For the past few seasons, the NFL, in an attempt to capitalize on the wild popularity of alternate uniforms, has attempted to start a new tradition. For every Thursday night game this season, teams wear what are called “Color Rush” uniforms, which are all essentially monochromatic and feature a color the team usually does not wear often.
Some of the resulting looks are better than others, but there seemed to be a broad consensus on social media this past Thursday night that the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks featured two of the worst.
For reference, here is what each team was wearing:
Seattle Seahawks #ColorRush uniforms tonight. Yay or Nay? #WeAre12 #TNF #SEAvsLA pic.twitter.com/u9jO8Ga1oi— The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) December 16, 2016
Rams in throwback white and blue helmets. Classic. #TNF #ColorRush #lavssea pic.twitter.com/xjoiofOAHF— Travis Pittman (@tpittman5) December 16, 2016
On Twitter and Instagram, reactions were harsh.
