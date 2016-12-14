They restored their dying neighbor’s yard, even though he would never get to see it

1:03 Starting college in high school Pause

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

2:05 Avenues for Hope campaign aims to help homeless

7:30 Boise State's Harsin discusses the coaching carousel; sidesteps Oregon question

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

0:56 Boise Schools challenges data in state report

10:41 Harsin on Jeremy McNichols and the NFL: 'We'll sit down and crunch some more numbers'

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend