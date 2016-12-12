‘Get on the ground!’ Alabama police fake arrest to help man stage wedding proposal

Terrifying your girlfriend is one way to keep her from suspecting you’re about to pop the question.
That was Daiwon McPherson’s plan — and he got plenty of help from two officers from the Mobile Police Department. Several videos of the Dec. 9 proposal have been posted to YouTube.
In the elaborate plan, according to AL.com, McPherson and other members of his motorcycle group tricked his girlfriend, Shawna Blackmon, into thinking the police were after her boyfriend and that he had a gun.
Two police officers met McPherson at a gas station and told him to get on the ground, pointing stun guns at him as Blackmon looks on in horror. The officers tell her she can get Blackmon’s gun.
He then pulls out a box and opens it to show an engagement ring as his friends cheer. Blackmon begins sobbing.
“She knows my every move. I can never surprise her,” said the 33-year-old McPherson, according to AL.com.
“It never crossed my mind,” Blackmon told the website.
Mobile Police Spokesman Terrence Perkins says the officers were holding unloaded stun guns and informed other officers of the fake call, according to WKRG.com.
