After years of drama, farmers score a big win in California water battle

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

1:42 Boise Police Department release video of the Noel Rodriguez Shooting

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

9:43 Jeremy McNichols 'smells blood' when a touchdown is near