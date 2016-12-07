Now a New York pizzeria faces ‘Pizzagate’ threats

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

0:54 Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe

0:34 Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat