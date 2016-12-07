The dog was really cold, and the deputy’s car was so warm. And the door was open ...

The Tuolumne County, Calif., Sheriff’s Department may have found another potential candidate for its K-9 unit.
A lost dog jumped into a deputy’s patrol car early Wednesday morning to escape the freezing cold, the sheriff’s department said in a post on its Facebook page.
At around 1 a.m., Deputy Jon Hammell spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Tuolumne Market parking lot in Tuolumne City.
Hammell left his driver’s door open and walked up to the vehicle so he could speak with the occupants. When he returned to his patrol car, he found a black labrador sitting in his passenger seat.
The dog, named Ruger, had information listed on his collar. The dog fell asleep in the warm patrol car as his owners were located, the post said.
Deputy Hammell gave Ruger a ride home. The dog’s owners had been looking for him all evening, the post said.
Temperatures at 1 a.m. Wednesday in Tuolumne County were in the 20s.
