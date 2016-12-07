You’re more likely to get an STD if you like to go bare down there, study says

1:59 Trump's White House Pause

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

0:54 Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

1:40 Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir

0:34 Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call