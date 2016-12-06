Don’t cry over spilled milk, molten aluminum or chicken poop

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

0:54 Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

0:30 Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

0:54 Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

0:34 Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat

0:47 Idaho City lights a Christmas Tree