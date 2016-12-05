N.C. man who stormed pizzeria over hoax story has drug, alcohol record

0:47 Idaho City lights a Christmas Tree Pause

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life"

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:35 Treefort Music Fest rocked Boise in 2016