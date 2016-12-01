Suspect in police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home

Treefort Music Fest rocked Boise in 2016

Otter on Cabinet talk, Castro's death

Louie's Wild Alaskan Seafood in Boise

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

Leon Rice: "That was a great finish"

Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football

2:01