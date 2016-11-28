San Francisco riders get free trips after hackers target transit system and demand ransom

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:10 Bluffton youngster finds a very old shark tooth

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

3:27 'Twas the night before Christmas ...

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates