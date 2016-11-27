Hard-of-hearing driver didn’t know officer was telling him his truck was on fire

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall Pause

1:23 Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:37 Woman steals package in Riverbank

1:10 Bluffton youngster finds a very old shark tooth

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need