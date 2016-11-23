Living insulin-free: ‘I feel like a whole new person’

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says. Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:33 RIP K-9 Police Officer Jardo

2:44 Police chief honors K9 Jardo

2:53 Got a domain name? How to check its status, and how to spot scams like this one

4:42 BSU football coach Bryan Harsin embraces seniors during senior day introductions

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

9:16 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin discusses Joe Martarano's injury, Air Force

9:31 Boise State co-OC Zak Hill ready for key game against Air Force