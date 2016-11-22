These kids are taking legal steps to stop climate change

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

4:17 Highlights from Boise State's victory against UNLV

2:53 Got a domain name? How to check its status, and how to spot scams like this one

5:11 Boise State LB Tanner Vallejo said choosing surgery one of his life's hardest decisions

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans