The first ad with a Muslim cleric will remind you what holiday spirit is really about

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge Pause

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 35 years

1:46 Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks

2:21 Hiring refugees mutually beneficial for businesses

4:17 Highlights from Boise State's victory against UNLV

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

7:28 Boise State QB Brett Rypien's role has changed in recent weeks