Kanye West cancels makeup gig in L.A.

After angering Sacramento, Calif., fans Saturday night by starting late and performing for only 30 minutes, Kanye West was slated to appear Sunday in Los Angeles as a makeup concert for fans who saw him cut short a different show earlier this month.
In that Nov. 3 date at the Forum, West was apologetic and offered refunds to fans after he said he had vocal problems about two-thirds of the way through his set. That was West’s sixth and final show at the Los Angeles venue.
On Wednesday, West announced a surprise makeup concert tonight at the Forum with free entry for fans who were at his previous show and did not obtain refunds, according to music site Consequence of Sound. He also offered free tickets for students at inner-city schools and music programs.
Unlike the Forum appearance on Nov. 3, West at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center walked off for reasons apparently unrelated to health issues and did not offer apologies or refunds.
West angered fans for different reasons Thursday night in San Jose, Calif., when he said he did not vote in the presidential election but would have gone for Republican Donald Trump if he had participated.
Initial attempts to reach Golden 1 Center spokesman John Jacobs and promoter Live Nation on Sunday were unsuccessful.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments