November 20, 2016 4:21 PM

Sound technician runs in the way of the Minnesota Vikings and gets absolutely crushed

By Greg Hadley

Everyone makes mistakes at their job, but some people’s mistakes hurt a lot more than others.

Take, instance, the sound technician at Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Prior to kickoff, the Vikings were preparing to rush out onto the field when the sound guy, for reasons currently unknown, decided to run across the mouth of the tunnel where the Minnesota players were gathered.

The resulting collision, which was absolutely brutal, was caught on camera and broadcast on national TV.

The poor sound guy, who some people have identified as one Bernie Beaudry, who works for the television station WCCO, had the added misfortune of going up against Linval Joseph, No. 98, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 329 pounds, per the Vikings’ official website, though he did manage to avoid No. 96, Brian Robison, who stands 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds.

Other than those tweets, WCCO has not made any statement on Beaudry’s health after the smackdown. But the Vikings did win, 30-24, and Joseph had four tackles, so he clearly suffered no harm from the hit.

The clip is being compared to another vicious sports collision from earlier this week, when a cross country runner crossed paths with a sprinting deer halfway through a race, sending the runner flying.

The jury is still out as to whether getting hit by an NFL player or a wild animal is worse.

