In era of Trump, Muslim women turning to self-defense classes

3:34 "It's like salt in the wound." Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:39 Bucket of rocks a cherished tradition at Bishop Kelly

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

2:21 Hiring refugees mutually beneficial for businesses

9:26 Boise State players, coaches discuss all 20 Broncos to be honored on senior night

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

0:31 Hotel California promotional spot