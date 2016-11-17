Angler, son get close-up look at swimming mountain lions

Kevin Alexander and his son Blake were fishing on Shasta Lake on Sunday, Nov. 13, when something unusual – really unusual – caught their eyes: two mountain lions swimming in the open water of the Pit River arm of the big reservoir north of Redding.
Kevin Alexander recorded video and took still photos of the big cats, which were, at one point, just a few feet from his boat, capturing images not only of the animals but also getting Blake into the frame.
The mountain lions continued to the steep bank on the far side of the lake and ran up into the brush. The Alexanders went home with more than a fish story.
