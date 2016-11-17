Is crime up or down? Facts matter less than your impressions

1:28 One day at a time Pause

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates

2:10 Chandler Hutchison's new look

2:27 Boise immigration lawyer explains how to get a green card