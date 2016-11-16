San Francisco classroom lesson plan tags Trump as racist, sexist

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

3:34 "It's like salt in the wound."

2:43 Boise State's Elliot Hoyte on 'selfless' group of seniors

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates

10:38 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin: UNLV a 'better team' than last year

2:27 Boise immigration lawyer explains how to get a green card

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

9:10 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on MW title possibilities: 'we never feel like we control anything until the end of the year'

1:20 Boise State football practice - Nov. 15, 2016