Don't even think of coming into my spotless living room before Thanksgiving, mom warns

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:00 Hundreds of anti-Donald Trump protesters march in downtown Raleigh

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:32 Stadium students walk out to protest Trump

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

0:52 Veteran can't believe show of generosity

0:51 Anti-Trump protesters marching on Main Street in Columbia

4:27 Standing watch: Idaho prison inmates help suicidal inmates