‘I didn’t deserve this at all’: Transgender woman attacked with hatchet; 3 arrested

Charlotte police say they’ve charged three people in an attack on a transgender woman who was hit with a hatchet.
Ralayzia Taylor tells multiple media outlets that she was attacked Nov. 7 as she walked in a park.
“They probably just wanted to rob someone that day and then when they found out I was a transgender, it got worse,” said Taylor, according to a WBTV report published on CharlotteObserver.com.
The 24-year-old Taylor says one attacker cut her with a hatchet, requiring dozens of stitches, and they used gay slurs.
Eventually the attackers stopped, and Taylor was able to run away and ask people for help. The beating left her feeling bad on the outside and the inside.
“I didn’t deserve this at all. I’m not a bad person,” said Taylor.
An FBI spokesperson says the agency is working with Charlotte police.
Taylor told WBTV that the attack has left her with safety concerns. She says regardless, she will be back to North Carolina and will encourage the LGBT community to be on the lookout for danger.
"I just want to tell all the gays and trannys to keep their heads up – not just blacks, but whites Hispanics – it doesn’t matter. Just all keep their heads up,” said Taylor.
The Mecklenburg County Jail website shows 18-year-old Dajion Tanner and 18-year-old Destiny Dagraca have been released on bond on charges including attempted first-degree murder. Police say a 15-year-old also was arrested.
